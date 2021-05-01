ABILENE — More than 1,300 students were named to the fall 2020 sea’s list at Abilene Christian University. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
Kerrville students making the list were Brynley Baker, a senior majoring in communication disorders; Brandy Bratton, a senior majoring in nutrition; and Ryan Jones, a junior majoring in communication disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.