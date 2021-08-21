Louise Hays Park sprayground to closed for maintenance

Caleb Stewart, 2, has some fun at the spray park at Louise Hays Park in this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo. Beginning Sunday, the sprayground will be closed for maintenance, which is expected to take a week.
The Louise Hays Park interactive foundation will be closed for maintenance beginning Sunday, Aug. 22, according to a spokesman for the city of Kerrville.
“The work is expected to take one week, and the fountain will reopen once complete,” the spokesman said in a press release. “We apologize for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience during this time.”
