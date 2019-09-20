On May 7, at around 7:45 in the morning, my mother passed from this life into eternity, from this Earth into heaven, from a hospital bed, catheter and pain patches into the pain-free presence of God. The Lord allowed me to be by her side when she breathed her last. Her face re-
laxed, she looked right into my eyes with sadness and a single tear ran down her face. And she was gone.
And then my tears came like a flood. Not that this was a surprise. She was 81 and had battled Alzheimer’s for around 10 years. Her body was racked with the pain of a bone-on-bone hip, scoliosis, osteoarthritis and being chair-bound for years. When hospice got involved and delivered the hospital bed, it was the first time she lay flat in nearly 18 years. She would spend her last six weeks there, which was about four weeks longer than expected.
But what a wonderful six weeks it was, as we cherished every day with her. We witnessed her faith in the Lord, as there was an unfiltered stream of consciousness at all hours of the night and day.
She would pray out loud with cries of “Help me, Lord, help me” and “open the door Lord, open the door” and “Lord, get me out of here.”
She would also talk of her love for her husband. They were married more than 61 years, with Dad as primary caregiver the last five or more.
She would talk of her love and pride for her two boys. She would have dreams or hallucinations about her grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Often these involved looking for car keys and worried about being late to VBS!
The day I started this article, this text came from our daughter, Katie, age 23: “I’ve been going through old journals and photo albums, and I found a few pages in my journal almost exactly seven years ago where I wrote about a conversation with Granny. She had just turned 75, and she told me, ‘I wonder where I’ll be in 10 years,’ and then said she didn’t want to waste any time because she didn’t know how much time she had left. She told me to ‘live as much life as possible’ while I could. I went on and on about how much of a role model of a hardworking woman she was to me and how I wanted to start helping mom around the house more because of her.”
One day, my Mom said to no one in particular, “I want to go home.”
I leaned close and asked her what home she had in mind (they moved here about five years ago after being in one place for 30 years). I went through the list and said, “Which home Mom?”
She paused, and with a bit of irritation, said, “I don’t mean any earthly home, I want to go home to heaven.”
Her passing brought the strangest mixture of both extreme relief and sadness all at once, quickly followed by gratitude to God for her role and influence in my life, followed by great joy that Jesus Christ has conquered death for the believer.
Death is real, a big deal and final. Until the resurrection!
He is the first fruit of many brethren, how thankful I am that my mother is included in that number. The moment of her passing made the gospel that much sweeter to my soul. Easter matters. Death is defeated!
As I reflect on her legacy and still grieve our loss of this special lady, what stands out is the devoted love she had for friends and family. This love expressed itself in countless acts of service, kind words and generous, thoughtful gifts.
Even as body and strength declined, love still flowed through her words and her eyes. Her entire life was the practice of love for others, whether it was making chicken and dumplings for the 1,000th time or doing laundry for visitors or her son in college, it all brought her great pleasure.
I had the privilege of conducting her funeral at our church. As I said then, she made it easy to honor her life, because there was so much to honor. Although I face a mere fraction of the difficulties she faced, I struggle to have the daily gratitude and kindness she showed.
You learn a lot about a person as they are facing death over several days or weeks, and what we learned, we already knew. Mom had faith in God and love for others. She was ready to die but didn’t want to die. She wanted to go home, but leaving us made her sad.
May we live today in light of our last day. May we who claim Christ as Lord and Savior put on His virtues and cultivate His character, always remembering that “the greatest of these is love.”
If nothing changes about your life from this day forward until you slip into eternity, what kind of legacy will you leave?
Chris McKnight is the pastor of Kerrville Bible Church. His column appears monthly in The Kerrville Daily Times. He welcomes feedback and can be reached at chris.mcknight@kerrvillebiblechurch.org.
