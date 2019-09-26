“Eleanor Rigby,” recorded by The Beatles, with vocals by Paul McCartney, marked a new musical direction for the baby boomer generation’s most prolific rock band. The song is often described as a lament for lonely people. Eleanor Rigby’s lyrics conclude with the chorus:
“All the lonely people (ah, look at all the lonely people)…
Where do they all belong?”
The Grammy Award-winning song clearly describes loneliness, yet the lyrics also can be interpreted as paying tribute to unsung heroes who do good things with their lives without praise.
Whatever the interpretation, there is a line in the third stanza that causes my heart to ache. Singing about Father McKenzie, McCartney laments:
“Wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave.
No one was saved!”
Implying that beyond Eleanor’s lonely life on earth and despite her good works, as an unsung hero, she will not be enjoying an eternal future with her Heavenly Father.
Our earthly lives typically comprise eight plus decades, yet our eternal lives are destined to span thousands of years — underscoring that the difference between enjoying eternity in Heaven or eternity in Hell is the most important choice we each will make regarding the entirety of our lives.
You are likely reading this devotional because you have already made a confession of faith asking Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior. If, by chance, you are not certain that you are saved, please call out to God now (with the prayer below) that you want Heaven and not Hell to be your eternal home.
How are we saved? The Apostle Paul writes in Romans 10, “That if you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. …
“For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved.” — Romans 10:10.
“That’s it. You’re not doing anything; you’re simply calling out to God, trusting Him to do it for you. That’s salvation.” — message translation.
Declaring Jesus as our Lord and Savior frees each of us from sin, guilt, shame, addiction and death. It also frees us from the human inclination to seek justification by good works as we need do nothing beyond confess with our mouths and believe in our hearts that Jesus Is Lord.
Our salvation was won at great cost as Jesus gave Himself, on the Cross, for our sins to rescue us from the eternal penalty of sin.
Yet some, like myself, found ourselves too busy or too hard headed to call on Jesus.
There was a time in my life when Father McKenzie’s lament about no one being saved would not have registered much concern. I was content to be ignorant about this free gift as I focused on doing life my way.
I had no comprehension of the immense value of the freedom that salvation through Jesus Christ offered.
Salvation, being saved or delivered from harm, is a comprehensive word that expresses freedom. For decades, I resisted accepting this gracious gift of eternal salvation, because I did not want to lose any personal freedom.
Foolishly, I risked eternity in hell to preserve a sense of personal independence from God. In hindsight my reliance on self was wrong on all counts, as it was for the purpose of providing true freedom in our earthly lives that Christ has set us free.
In a twofold gift, we are first set free from the penalty of sin and then a life-transforming process begins where we are being set free from the power of sin. The joy that these twofold freedoms provide is priceless and truly best described as being born again.
Looking back, I realize that the prayers of countless saints were instrumental to my eventual profession of faith. These friends who prayed for my eternal freedom gifted an immeasurable future that is beyond all the riches of this world.
This realization encourages me to pray for the salvation of friends, family and neighbors who have yet to receive this life-transforming gift of being born again. What an amazing gift, yet a gift that only can be received by personal, heartfelt calling out to God.
Prayer is powerful and when we utilize prayer on behalf of the salvation of others, we are empowering spiritual transformation. Paraphrasing Isaiah 52:7: How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news and pray for salvation.
Perhaps someone dear to you has come to mind? If so, pray this prayer on their behalf:
Prayer: Lord Jesus I pray that _______ is ready to call out to You as Lord and Savior. As a seeker, may _______ believe and know You died for their sins and You have already taken their punishment. We ask that You now to come into their heart with the fullness of Your Holy Spirit. Lord Jesus, we believe You are God, and that You were raised from the dead. We trust in Your saving grace, forgiveness, gifts of Your Holy Spirt and for being there to hear ______ calling out to You. In Your name we pray, AMEN!
Jeff Anderson is Servant Pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. He welcomes your comments at jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
