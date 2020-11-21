Members of the Center Point Garden Club are shown on the porch steps of the restored farmhouse. Front row, from left, are Mary Pattie Butters, Joey Lynch. Second row, Sue Forbus, Joyce Chase and speaker Nancy Drukker. Back row, Riva Johnson, Ren Wright, Jennifer Hartmann, Rosemary Leach and Sabia Milligan.
Members of the Center Point Garden Club are shown on the porch steps of the restored farmhouse. Front row, from left, are Mary Pattie Butters, Joey Lynch. Second row, Sue Forbus, Joyce Chase and speaker Nancy Drukker. Back row, Riva Johnson, Ren Wright, Jennifer Hartmann, Rosemary Leach and Sabia Milligan.
Courtesy photo
Farmhouse at the Verde Bed and Breakfast.
Courtesy photo
Speaker Nancy Drukker talks about garden critters at the Nov. 17 Center Point Garden Club meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.