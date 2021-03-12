Cecil Atkission Motors staff present a check for $3,250 to Captain David Swyers of Kerrville’s Salvation Army on Friday afternoon. The local auto dealership donated the funds for storm relief efforts. Shown at the presentation are, from left, COO Tate Richburg, Swyers, General Manager Trey Atkission and President Cecil Atkission.
On Friday, Cecil Atikission Motors in Kerrville donated $3,250 to the Salvation Army to assist with ongoing Winter Storm Uri relief efforts.
Last month’s historic storm left supply chains broken and many Texans without reliable access to food and other essential supplies, and Friday’s donation will provide 130 meals to Texans in need, according to a spokesman for the Salvation Army.
