The upcoming Welcome Home Fest features three days of music on Oct 11-13. Tickets are available for purchase online at a discounted rate. Gate prices start Oct. 11 at 1 pm on site.
The weekend will be full of live music, food vendors, craft vendors, a silent auction, and last but not least, a campground community of music appreciators and players.
Here are the five acts that have got us curious about the music festival.
5. Ray Prim Quartet
They perform at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
4. Stephanie Urbina Jones & the Honky Tonk Mariachis
This will be a unique performance and we're hoping she performs her rendition of the Dolly Parton Classic "Jolene." Stephanie Urbina Jones & the Honky Tonk Mariachis perform at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
3. Donovan Keith
The like to call him one of Austin's hardest working musicians and his soulful sound will make you want to dance. Donovan Keith closes the festival on Sunday with a performance at 5:30 p.m.
2. Warren Hood Band
A second generation Austin performer, Warren Hood holds a residency at the Continental Club. Warren Hood plays at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
1. Beat Root Revival
Fronted by Andrea Magee and Ben Jones, the duo performs a wide range of genres to Blues, Folk, Country and Rock and Roll. From Austin, this group came to the U.S. from England and Ireland, and they're making a big impression. Here's their cover of Stevie Nicks' "Dreams." The perform Saturday night at 9:30.
The line up:
Flaco Jimenez & Los Texmaniacs, Guy Forsyth and Jeska Bailey, Joe King Carrasco, Walt Wilkins & the Mystiqueros, Beat Root Revival, Shawn Camp, Bob Livingston, Trio, Donovan Keith (formerly Soul Track Mind), Ray Prim Quartet, South Austin Moonlighters, Stephanie Urbina Jones & the Honky Tonk Mariachis, Warren Hood, Pat Byrne, Will Owen Gage, Rachel Laven, Beto & the Fairlanes, Flyin’ A’s, American Dreamer, Gospel from Akina Adderley.
More information: https://www.kerrvillefolkfestival.org/welcomehomefest
