“Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in, except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”
This famous message was delivered by Winston Churchill to his beloved Harrow School in 1941, reflecting upon a message delivered the year before.
Churchill added, “We stood all alone a year ago, and to many countries it seemed that our account was closed, we were finished. All this tradition of ours, our songs, our school history, this part of the history of this country, were gone and finished and liquidated.”
When Jesus died on the cross, it looked even bleaker to His followers. Yet it was not over. God had not finished. He raised Jesus to life again to make His followers ready for their special spiritual purpose and prepare them to soon be empowered with the gift of The Holy Spirit.
Yet, as Jesus appeared alive to His disciples, they were burdened with doubts. So Jesus gave them proof that He had risen from the dead.
“Touch me. Look me over from head to toe. A ghost doesn’t have muscle and bone like this.” (MSG)
He encouraged them to think about His teaching on the Road to Emmaus.
“All the things written about me in the Law of Moses, in the Prophets and in the Psalms have to be fulfilled.”
Jesus was encouraging us to read our Bibles looking through the lens of Jesus to best understand Old Testament Scriptures.
Moreover, Jesus had unfinished business, as He planned an important task ahead for His Disciples. Accomplishing this phase of Jesus’s agenda, they would need new power, and He promised they would be “clothed with power from on high.”
Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” Matthew 28:18-20
Having proclaimed His Great Commission, Jesus lifted His hands and, while blessing them, He was taken up into Heaven. Rather than being sad at His departure, the Disciples burst forth with great joy as they pondered their new beginning.
Soon the promised day of their being clothed with power from God arrived. On Pentecost Day (this year it will be celebrated on Sunday, May 31), they were filled with the Holy Spirit and, this once dispirited group, began to joyfully employ their mighty power to fulfill Jesus’ Great Commission.
Today, all over the world, Jesus’s plan is being carried out by His disciples. It is far from finished.
You and I continue to play key roles in fulfilling Jesus’s unfinished agenda. It’s not over yet. One day it will be finished, and Jesus will return; until then, “Never, never, never give in.”
Prayer: Lord, We dedicate our lives to serve your Great Commission. Thank you that you sent the Holy Spirit on Pentecost to empower us for Your unfinished purpose. Amen
Jeff Anderson is Servant Pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. He welcomes your comments at Jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
