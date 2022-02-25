If you want your spring garden to look its best, Mother Nature offers Hill Country gardeners an amazing gift and delivers it outside your door. It’s rain. All you need to do is harvest it.

Rain barrels make collection simple, whether attached to an existing gutter system or used with decorative rain chains to harvest the non-potable water falling from your roof.

