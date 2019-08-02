“Loving Lord of the Church, we give hearty thanks for the good news of your great love, Grant that we may not diminish that transformation we love by our small-minded need to be right or to be in control. In your name, Amen.”
This poignant prayer by Walter Brueggmann, theologian, professor and writer of biblical guidance for Christian churches, minces no words when he addresses the petty divisions and judgmentalism that tears apart and fragments the Church, the Body of Christ.
Writes Brueggmann, “We may ask, with Paul, how are the members of the baptized community to practice solidarity with each other, given acute differences?”
Paul is very clear on this matter in his 15th chapter of his letter to the Romans, following his 14th chapter on judgment of others who believe and practice the same faith differently:
“We who are strong ought to put up with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Each of us must please our neighbor for the good purpose of building up the neighbor. For Christ did not please himself; but, as it is written, ‘The insults of those who insult you have fallen on me.’ For whatever was written in former days was written for our instruction, so that by steadfastness and by the encouragement of the scriptures we might have hope. May the God of steadfastness and encouragement grant you to live in harmony with one another, in accordance with Christ Jesus, so that together you may with one voice glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Brueggmann writes, “The recurring issue in the church is how to assent to the normative and make room for those who stand apart from that norm. His (Paul’s) counsel is practical, relational, and humane. The issue is not being right. It concerns, rather, righteousness, peace, joy, mutual upbuilding. Those who traffic in absolutes always want to judge and exclude. Paul is an agile practitioner of situation ethics; he sticks to the main claims of the gospel and refuses to be distracted by lesser matters.”
Christians in our churches must “get a life,” come together, agree to disagree on issues, and build up the church in a common commitment to Christ, giving a positive witness to the world about what Christian love and witness is all about.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
