The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host a Great Decisions event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Participants will view a short educational film, and library staff will facilitate a group discussion on this month’s featured topic, “Human Trafficking.”
Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. Originally launched in Portland, Oregon, in 1954, the discussion program is based on the Avon model of face-to-face active and informal conversation. Today, eight topics are selected by a panel of experts for Great Decisions groups to address each year.
