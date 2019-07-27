I don’t remember a time when I didn’t know Francis “Fuzzy” Swayze.
We first met, most likely, in the mid-1960s, when I was a child and went with my father to his weekly Kiwanis Club meetings, back when the club met at the Blue Bonnet Hotel, on the corner of Water and Earl Garrett streets. Fuzzy was Kiwanian, having served the club as a board member and president, as well as in countless other roles.
He also was active in our community, serving as mayor of Kerrville from 1968-69. During his time on the city council, the city adopted its first long-range plan and also accepted the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library as a gift from the H.E. Butt family.
His time on the city council was not without stress. Shortly after Swayze was selected mayor, one of the city council members resigned, having accepted a new job in a different city. Most councils quickly appoint a person to fill the unexpired term of the now-vacant seat, but for several reasons, the remaining four city council members could not agree on a replacement.
On almost every issue the council was divided in 2-2 tie votes. Nothing was getting done, and this drama lasted for weeks.
Finally, a fifth member of the city council was appointed, and finally the council could proceed with the city’s business.
While I’m sure this period of time when nothing was getting done frustrated Mayor Swayze, in all the years I’ve known him, I never once heard him talk about those difficulties.
What most people will remember about Fuzzy Swayze is his skill with a camera. He was a photographer and had his studio at the corner of Main and Earl Garrett streets, in the old Guthrie Building. Generations of Kerrville folks remember having their portraits made there. He was a good photographer.
He also took many of the photographs of children attending summer camps in the area. He not only took the individual photos but also had a large panoramic camera to take photographs of the entire group of campers in one shot.
He once told me there were many years a camper would stand on one side of the group, and, after his portion of the panoramic photo was taken, and while the camera slowly panned across the assembled campers, would run behind the bleachers, hoping to appear twice in the same photograph. He chuckled and told me it often worked.
In my collection of Kerrville and Kerr County photographs, many of the best photos were taken by Fuzzy Swayze. He took photographs of many community events, from Tivy students stuffed into a telephone booth to daredevil acts at the local water ski show.
More than once, Fuzzy offered a gentle correction to an item I published in this column, and 100 percent of the time, his memory of events and places here was correct.
Fuzzy graduated from Tivy High School in 1938, along with Forrest Salter, Franklin Meeker, Seaborn Eastland, Ammie Rose Hollar, Harry Schwethelm and many other folks who I remember. Many of his classmates served in the military during World War II, and at least two are listed on the Kerr County War Memorial.
His late wife, Nell, was the dietitian for the Kerrville Independent School District for many years, and she also was quite a golfer.
This last week, Francis “Fuzzy” Swayze turned 100 years old. He lives in San Antonio at an elder care facility, and he has celebrated this milestone all week.
I have so many fond memories of time spent with Fuzzy — and I know you’ll join me in wishing him a very happy birthday.
Until next week, all the best.
Joe Herring Jr. is a Kerrville native who collects historic photographs of Kerrville and Kerr County.
