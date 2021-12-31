“The Ten Commandments” monument installation at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden is celebrated by, from left, Max Greiner Jr., Mike Scheineman, Buddy Bell, Joshua Rodriguez and Jose Mendoza on Dec. 22.
“The Ten Commandments” monument installation at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden is celebrated by, from left, Max Greiner Jr., Mike Scheineman, Buddy Bell, Joshua Rodriguez and Jose Mendoza on Dec. 22.
“The Ten Commandments” monument was permanently installed at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden on Dec. 22. The ancient Hebrew laws, believed to have been handed down by God 4,000 years ago, were inscribed on the base of the existing “Lion Of Judah” statue. These ancient instructions about how mankind should live are mounted below a giant, life-sized bronze statue of a male lion.
“This 10-commandment monument is unique. There are thousands of 10- commandment monuments across the earth, but none have a massive ‘Lion Of Judah’ sculpture on top. This is a 10 commandments monument with an attitude,” said Max Greiner Jr., the sculptor, donor and founder of The Coming King Foundation, which owns and operates the 24.5-acre spiritual art park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.