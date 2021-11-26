Democratic Women plan holiday luncheon

Hill Country Chapter of Democratic Women gather to fill grocery baskets with food for Mustard Seed Ministries near the gazebo at Mount Wesley Conference Center in Kerrville in this December 2020 photo. From left are Barbara Wise, Mary Ellen Summerlin, Julie Sentell, Carolyn Dreyer, Barbara Young, Sylvia Ostos, Linda Stegall, Stephanie Ertel and Coral Adema.
The Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women will celebrate the end of 2021 with their gifts of food and funding for Mustard Seed Ministries, a food pantry that is part of Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley Conference Center.
The donations will be part of the Dec. 7 luncheon meeting of the chapter at the Kroc Center.
