Have you ever been to a motivational conference? The one where the experts give you a kick in your behind to get you motivated to set goals, make plans, commit to them and, most of all, strive to achieve your dreams?
Well, I went to one this past weekend, so get ready — I was inspired! My daughter, Ashley, had read a book by Rachel Hollis called “Girl, Wash Your Face!” and was inspired by her words and advice. For Christmas, Ashley asked for tickets to the event, and the most special part was that she wanted to share this time with me, too. So, after six long months of waiting, off we went to Dallas for the event.
Oh my goodness — it was great. Along with 7,500 other women, we laughed, cried, planned and dreamed. The best part about it was that she made us actually write down our most audacious dreams. Hollis had so many dreams to share that have come to fruition for her, and she inspired all the ladies to realize they could do it, too.
Driving back from Dallas on Sunday and getting ready to focus on the final plans for our Dietert Center 50th Anniversary event, it made me stop to think about Harry Dietert and all those forward-thinking community members who dreamed of a place for seniors to congregate, feel cared for and watched out for. Where would we be if they had never dreamed about this place? Maybe others would have come along to do it, but they did it. I so appreciate that they didn’t give up on that dream — as well as those who dreamed of a new location for the center back in 2005. Sue Cummings lit that fire with the board with her initial generous gift and put goals in place to make the rest of it happen. Jacques Duhr as president of the board kept that dream alive to secure the financial capital to get the project started. Of course, the leader of the pack, Tina Woods, would not let this dream fail. Through the help of so many people, foundations, corporations, donors, builders, architects and more, the building became a reality. Thank goodness for dreamers.
After spending a great weekend with my precious daughter, I am reminded that dreams do come true. I have a wonderful husband, great children, awesome grandsons, a very supportive extended family and a job that I absolutely love. So, those dreams have come true, but that now leaves a lot of new dreams to conquer. I look forward to spending the next 10 years achieving those and, just a warning, watch out USA, there are more than 7,500 women ready to tackle anything.
If you need some motivation, I recommend checking out Rachel Hollis’s book, website and social media. Her husband is also involved and gave a motivational talk about his side of her “I have an idea” personality, so for them it is a family thing.
Speaking of dreams, our Dietert Center 50th Anniversary event is today. This fundraiser will help us continue to provide much needed resources to our seniors in Kerr County and also celebrate our many years of taking care of our community. Harry Dietert’s vision and dream for senior services in Kerrville is still in effect today.
This is not your typical gala. No sequins or black ties are required at all. Come dressed in the colors and styles of the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s or 2000s. Or just come comfortable to enjoy an evening of memories and music from the past. Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes will put on a great show, so you don’t want to miss out. Please join in to help us celebrate this momentous occasion and take a “Stroll Down Memory Lane.”
The Boomers and Beyond Senior Alliance will present the last Senior Services Series of the season from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Come to the Dietert Center to learn about Elder Fraud Awareness from Sheena Smith, AACOG Senior Medicare Patrol; Captain Carol Twiss, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office chief investigator; and Bryant Truitt, MBA.
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
