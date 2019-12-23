The world’s most popular Christmas carol, a song of abounding hope, came about by sudden necessity on Christmas Eve 1818.
In a Parish near Salzburg, Austria, Assistant Priest Joseph Mohr was given a rare assignment of organizing a Christmas Eve service. However, when Christmas Eve arrived, snow was piled 10 feet high outside and, to the priest’s dismay, he discovered the parish organ was deader than a doornail.
This led Mohr to dust off a poem he had previously penned and filed away that could be lyrics for a last-minute guitar composition. Upon finding his poem, he walked three miles in the deep snow to ask the church organist, Franz Grueber, to compose a guitar melody for the lyrics.
Together, they created “Silent Night,” which has been extraordinarily appreciated by ordinary people for 200 years.
The original English lyrics are:
Silent night, holy night, All is calm, all is bright
Round yon virgin mother and child. Holy infant, so tender and mild,
Sleep in heavenly peace, Sleep in heavenly peace.
Silent night, holy night, Shepherds quake at the sight;
Glories stream from heaven afar, Heavenly hosts sing Alleluia!
Christ the Savior is born, Christ the Savior is born!
Silent night, holy night, Son of God, love’s pure light;
Radiant beams from thy holy face, With the dawn of redeeming grace,
Jesus, Lord, at thy birth, Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.
“Silent Night,” like no other carol, quiets our busy world as it unites listeners in its message of peace-filled abounding hope. The word hope is commonly used to express a wish or desire; a wish that is cherished with anticipation yet ultimately relying upon human strength.
However, the hope evoked in “Silent Night” is not a wish. Rather, it is the confident expectation that Jesus will deliver the promises God has made to each of us. This hope is anchored in the certainty that possessing Jesus-hope is enjoying complete confidence that the promises of God will come to pass.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” Romans 15:13
Few carols evoke a sense of abounding hope as gracefully as “Silent Night.” The history of this hymn includes its role in creating a 500 mile-long Christmas battlefield-truce in 1914. That year, Great Britain entered World War I in August, expecting to make quick work of the enemy and be home in time for Christmas. Yet, five months and a million lives later, the Great War was bogged down in intractable trench warfare, perpetual rain and no end in sight.
Christmas Eve was moonlit and surprisingly quiet along the Western Front. A British sentry, gazing down the line of German trenches, observed a string of glimmering lights shining like a necklace of Christmas trees. Soon the familiar melody of “Silent Night” arose, and once the German’s finished singing, their British foes broke out in cheers and replied with the English version of this beloved carol.
Christmas morning, something very remarkable transpired along the 500-mile Western Front. Unarmed German and Allied soldiers emerged from their trenches and cautiously crossed no-man’s land to wish each other a Merry Christmas. While political leaders had ignored a call from Pope Benedict XV to cease fighting that Christmas, soldiers in the trenches utilized the abounding hope expressed in “Silent Night” and staged their own spontaneous armistice of hope.
With a tone of quiet mystery, the chorus, “Silent night holy night,” opens each verse. How beautiful is the vivid imagery these four words convey to capture the tranquility of Jesus’ birth. This refrain is followed by simple statements in the vernacular of the common man.
These expressions reflect the abounding hope and profound purposes fulfilled by the birth of Christ. Providing each of us singing “Silent Night” the opportunity to proclaim our own armistice of hope for peace on earth.
Perhaps, the magnetic charm of “Silent Night” is that it was expressed in the language of ordinary people to deliver Jesus-hope assurances that God has come to be with us. These lyrics assure us that God is not a far away deity, rather He is the Creator who loved us so much that He sent his Son and Holy Spirit to be right here, right now, with us.
The legacy of “Silent Night” is the abounding hope in Jesus that it simply, yet profoundly, communicates to all who listen. Jesus was born to save us single-handedly, He came to give away His free-for-nothing forgiveness, and He lives to impart His unconditional love to each of us.
This hope empowers each of us to experience peace on earth that is beyond understanding!
Prayer: Father, this Christmas we ask that our hearts be filled with the abundant hope of Jesus Christ. That we will seek Your “right here, right now” guidance, forgive others as unconditionally as You have unconditionally forgiven us and be cheerful givers of the love of Jesus. In the abundant hope of Jesus we pray. Amen.
