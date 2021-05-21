KISD teacher named to Pre-AP National Faculty

Hillarie Swanner, a teacher at Hal Peterson Middle School, was recently appointed to the Pre-AP National Faculty for demonstrating effective teaching practices, proven classroom success and for her experience leading professional learning.
“I am very proud of Mrs. Swanner and her desire to seek out opportunities to grow professionally,” said Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “Everything she does, from the long hours spent on weekends, the professional development webinars that she watches in the evening, and the time spent collaborating with others nationwide, is done to maximize opportunities for students. She is all heart, and she truly wants students to leave her classroom as strong problem-solvers with an understanding of the language of math.”
