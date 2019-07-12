Dear Heloise: My husband has a problem with his shoes: They smell terrible. How can I get his shoes to smell better? — C.H. in Arizona
This is a common problem in the summer. First, if the inside soles can be removed, take them out. Dampen the bottom inside of the shoes using a hand sanitizer or disinfecting spray, then let the shoes dry overnight. This should help. — Heloise
CLEVER CARD HINT
Dear Heloise: After receiving greeting cards, I tear off the page where the sentiment is written and use the other page for a grocery list.
It is sturdy, and I reuse it rather than discard it. — Rose-Marie T., Ontario, Calif.
RETIRE ABROAD
Dear Heloise: My wife and I want to retire in France in a few years. We’re a little nervous about a few things, such as buying a home, banking, medical care, etc.
How safe is it to move from the U.S. to another country in retirement? — Doug and Alice R., Blaine, Minn.
Doug and Alice, first, Medicare will not pay for your medical bills outside of the U.S. However, keep your Medicare, because you have the option of returning to the U.S. without paying the Medicare premiums, which usually follows a lapse in coverage. Banking is generally safe, although some countries do not have Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance found in U.S. banks. Rent for about six months to a year before you buy a place, to make certain you really want to live in that country. If you decide to purchase a place of your own, consult first with a lawyer who specializes in real estate laws. Buying property is usually different in foreign countries, so make certain you understand what you’re getting into before you make that commitment. — Heloise
SUGAR, SUGAR
Dear Readers: Limiting added sugar is a good idea. The American Heart Association (www.heart.org) advises women should consume a maximum of 25 grams of added sugar per day. And men? Thirty-eight grams. Although grams are a difficult concept to visualize, reading the label on a bag of sugar helps.
One teaspoon of sugar equals 4 grams, so, according to the AHA, a woman should take in no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar daily (25 divided by 4 = 6.25 teaspoons), and for a man, it’s 9.5 teaspoons daily (38 divided by 4).
Children’s limits vary, but the AHA recommends between 3 and 6 teaspoons of sugar a day — that’s 12 to 25 grams.
But wow: The average American takes in 17 teaspoons per day of added sugar!
Ask your doctor what she or he advises. Fruits have natural sugars, and with their fiber content are healthier. — Heloise
EGG WATER
Dear Heloise: After boiling eggs, I use the cooled water on my houseplants. Egg water is rich with growth-stimulating minerals. Also, in winter, melt snow at room temperature and water your houseplants with this mineral-packed water. — Gillian B., Orem, Utah
JUST DRIVE
Dear Heloise: Driving a vehicle can become so familiar that some people naturally get a little careless about using their turn signals, coming to a complete stop at stop signs and tailgating other drivers. But those pale when compared with cellphones: texting and answering calls. A couple of years ago, on graduation night from high school, five young girls were killed when the driver was texting behind the wheel. Five young lives gone in only a few seconds; five families who had to bury otherwise healthy, young daughters. If you are driving, DON’T answer your phone and don’t text! Whatever the phone call or text is about, it can wait until you’ve stopped driving.” — Joanie in California.
NAILED IT!
Dear Heloise: I secure small nails to my hammer with a rubber band so they are convenient when I need to hang a picture. No more searching for nails! — Letty R. in San Antonio
