A 35-year-old Kerrville resident has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting his live-in girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter.
The man pleaded guilty in April to sexually assaulting the teen in July 2016 and September 2017. District Judge N. Keith Williams sentenced him this week.
The man will have to abide by sex offender registration requirements for the rest of his life, and he must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole, said 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke, who prosecuted the case.
The victim wasn’t biologically related to the man, but he reportedly lived with her mother for seven years. The mother, in her crime victim impact statement to the court, expressed shock at her boyfriend’s crimes and indicated she hadn’t known he was capable of them.
The man was convicted of kidnapping in 2008 by a court in San Diego, California, where he is from. Because of this, each of his two sexual assault charges were enhanced to second-degree felonies punishable by as many as 20 years in prison.
The man and mother of the victim have biological children together, Wilke said.
The man was represented by court-appointed attorney Kurt Rudkin. He is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim.
