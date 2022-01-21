Garden club members taste their way through presentation on ‘Culinary and Medicinal Herbs’

When Kerrville Garden Club members met in January, a bountiful table of homemade treats greeted them as they entered the meeting room of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to enjoy a program on “Culinary and Medicinal Herbs,” by Karen Privett.
The audience took notes and asked questions as Privett discussed enhancing favorite recipes with homegrown herbs. She also offered home remedy hints that went beyond soothing aloe vera gels and gave tips on growing herbs.
