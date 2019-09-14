This past weekend, the city of Kerrville celebrated its “130th Birthday” with several events along the river, including a musical performance in Louise Hays Park called “Riverfest.”
I noticed, too, a set of giant numbers, like those you’d place in a yard to celebrate a birthday, at the intersection of Sidney Baker and Main streets: “130.”
What anniversary, exactly, was being celebrated last weekend? 1889 was 130 years ago; perhaps that’s a clue.
Looking around our community, you’ll find several references to 1889 as the year Kerrville was incorporated. That date is engraved in an archway on Peterson Plaza, and also is featured on the seal of the city of Kerrville.
However, while researching another topic, I kept running across stories in Texas newspapers that reported Kerrville voters approving incorporation of the community in 1888.
And the name “Kerrsville,” along with the town’s approximate location, was dictated by the State of Texas in 1856, when Kerr County was created.
Uh-oh. Which is right? 1856, 1888 or 1889?
Kerrville, as a place name, had its start in 1856, when the very first Kerr County commissioners court accepted a donation of land from Joshua Brown on which to build a courthouse and other improvements needed for the county seat. The community was to be named “Kerrsville,” as instructed by the legislation creating our county.
However, there were people living here before 1856, and it’s unlikely its residents called their community “Kerrsville.” Some people think it was called “Brownsborough,” although a place with that name was just downstream from Center Point in the early days of our county.
But what happened in 1888?
The April 8, 1888, issue of the Galveston Daily News has a small item that reports an election was held to determine “whether or not the people of the town of Kerrville, recently incorporated … would vote a tax of 40 cents on $100 valuation of property for the purpose of paying interest on school bonds, was carried … by there being 33 votes cast and 32 votes in favor of the tax.”
A similar story appeared in other Texas newspapers at the time.
In the late 1880s, communities across Texas were building important institutions. Many courthouses were constructed during those years. Kerr County, for example, built its third courthouse in 1886, a tall, three-story stone structure, and recycled its old courthouse into its county jail at the same time.
Communities also were building schools during that decade, aided, in part, by state legislation that allowed cities to raise capital by selling bonds — even if the city had no municipal government.
The vehicle communities used was incorporation, but not for “municipal” purposes, but for “school” purposes. That’s what Kerrville did in 1888: The voters established a corporation that could issue debt to build a school.
The school they built still stands, and houses the Kerrville Independent School District’s administrative offices, at 1009 Barnett St. (The two-story stone building was slated to be razed in the 1980s, but was saved by the hard work of many people, including Clarabelle Barton Snodgrass.)
The 1880s legislation providing for “incorporation for school purposes” required several things. First, the community had to have at least 200 inhabitants. (Kerrville had around 300 at the time, if you counted several people several times.)
And what about 1889?
A small item on the front page of the July 6, 1889, issue of the San Antonio Daily Light simply says “Corporation or no corporation is the all absorbing topic at Kerrville.”
So, in a quantum-mechanics kind of way, Kerrville was incorporated in 1889, just like the history books say. But it was also incorporated in 1888. Both dates are correct.
The town itself had its beginnings in the late 1840s, and gained its name in 1856.
Last weekend, Sept. 7, was the 130th anniversary of the election where Kerrville voters approved incorporation of Kerrville for “municipal purposes.” That, I assume, is what the celebrations last weekend were meant to commemorate.
Our city government was created in a hastily-called election, where 98 voters cast their ballots; 95 voted for incorporation, with 3 voting against.
Another election was held later in the month, on Sept. 26, 1889, where Joseph A. Tivy was elected our community’s first mayor; A.C. Schreiner, W.W. Burnett, Ed Smallwood, B.C. Richards and Nathan Herzog were elected aldermen. Mr. Herzog worked for Mr. Schreiner; Mr. Smallwood was the editor and owner of the town’s newspaper. OK, it was a very small town.
The date when Kerrville city government met for the very first time is far easier to remember: Halloween, 1889. It was at that meeting our city government began, called to order by Capt. Joseph A. Tivy.
Until next week, all the best.
Joe Herring Jr. is a Kerrville native who was once involved in Kerrville city government, decades ago. Herring’s column appears each weekend in The Kerrville Daily Times
