Twenty-three Our Lady of the Hills seniors officially began their final year of high school Friday with the annual senior blessing and Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Father David Wagner, accompanied by OLH campus minister Father John Riedman, celebrated the special Mass to bless the seniors and offer them encouragement as they conclude their studies at the college preparatory high school.
Family, friends, Notre Dame faculty and staff — as well as the rest of the OLH student body — attended Friday’s event and wished the seniors well on their journey toward graduation in the spring.
“It is our tradition to gather at Notre Dame Catholic Church in early September for the blessing of our seniors and their class rings,” said Principal Therese Schwarz. “All of us at OLH are proud and excited for our senior class of 2020, and we cannot wait to see all the accomplishments these bright young individuals will achieve.”
The senior class has qualified for $92,000 in college scholarships thus far. The class also has compiled 3,460 community service hours, a total that’s likely to grow significantly during the fall and spring semesters, according to a press release from the school.
Last spring’s graduating class qualified for more than $2.8 million in college scholarships.
OLH recently earned re-accreditation as well as high marks for educational excellence from the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops.
According to the school press release, OLH was founded in 2002, and is committed to providing a quality college preparatory education to high school students from throughout the Hill Country; it concentrates on strong academics, spiritual formation and commitment to community service.
OLH’s campus is at 235 Peterson Farm Road near the Kerrville/
Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field. For more information, call 830-895-0501, or email olh@ourladyofthehills.org.
