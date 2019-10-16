Members of the local Republican group said they enjoyed playing bingo with a room full of veterans at the VA Medical Center in Kerrville on Tuesday.
“Bingo bucks were given out to winners, which put smiles on everyone’s faces,” states a press release from the Republican Women of Kerr County. “These Bingo Bucks are used by the vets to buy needed essentials in their Canteen.”
To learn more about the Republican Women of Kerr County, visit http://www.rwkctx.org.
