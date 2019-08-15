Is it possible for us to express sincere and authentic praise to the God who comes in judgment in a time when the whole world is struggling and suffering from hate, division and despair?
The scriptures do offer us such an opportunity to experience joy and hope even in the midst of God’s judgment upon the nations and peoples of the world.
Psalm 96, among others, offers to us the opportunity to declare God’s glory among the nations and his salvation and coming righteous judgment for the peoples of the earth. We cannot help but respond in praise so wonderfully set forth in these uplifting words of this Psalm.
“O sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth.
Sing to the Lord, bless his name; tell of his salvation from day to day.
Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous works among all the peoples.
For great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; he is to be revered above all gods.
For all the gods of the peoples are idols, but the Lord made the heavens.
Honor and majesty are before him; strength and beauty are in his sanctuary.
Ascribe to the Lord, O families of the peoples, ascribe to the Lord glory and strength.
Ascribe to the Lord the glory due his name; bring an offering, and come into his courts.
Worship the Lord in holy splendor; tremble before him, all the earth.
Say among the nations, ‘The Lord is king!
The world is firmly established; it shall never be moved.
He will judge the peoples with equity.’
Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; let the sea roar, and all that fills it;
Let the field exult, and everything in it.
Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy before the Lord; for he is coming,
For he is coming to judge the earth.
He will judge the world with righteousness, and the peoples with his truth.”
So “let us sing to the Lord a new song, all the earth,” and give thanks for his righteous judgment and truth!
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
