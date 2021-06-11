UGRA honors contest winners

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority recently recognized winners of UGRA River Clean Up Art Contest. From left are Maggie Snow, UGRA Education Committee chairwoman; Gloria Sanchez-Hernandez, second place winner (tie); Garrison Koerlin, second place winner (tie); Madellyn Fiedler, contest winner; and Tara Bushnoe, UGRA Natural Resources coordinator.

 Courtesy photo

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority recently recognized young artists who entered the contest to design the event T-shirt for the UGRA River Clean Up.

The winner of the design contest was Madellyn Fiedler, who received a certificate of achievement and a check for $100. Her design will be used on this year’s River Clean Up shirt.

