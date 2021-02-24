FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Theater Company will announce selections for its 25th season with a Season Announcement Celebratory Performance on March 10 with a special evening for FTC donors.
The night will begin at 6 p.m. with a limited food and wine celebration in the lobby of the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
A performance will follow, featuring a preview of songs and scenes from the chosen titles for Season 25.
For the fourth year in a row, Fredericksburg Theater Company will produce five musicals in one season, along with a popular romantic comedy and an award-winning farce.
Attendance is exclusive to FTC donors.
Donations can be made by calling the box office at 888-669-7114 or by going online to fredericksburgtheater.org. Anyone wishing to mail their donation to FTC can also download a donor form from the website.
Executive Director Steve Reily encourages past donors to renew early to take advantage of unique offerings.
“Donors that renew on or before March 10, the night of the reveal, receive two additional complimentary tickets,” Reily said. “Furthermore, if a donor chooses to upgrade from their Season 24 level, they will receive a Season 25 Flex Pass, good for an additional six tickets.”
A variety of donor levels are offered and can be found on the theater’s website.
