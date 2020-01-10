Going forward into 2020, there are several things I want to take with me into the new year, to help me navigate the days ahead.
These are things I have historically seen, that have produced stability and joy in my life. They are perspective, presence and peace.
When something changes or something negative happens in our lives, our natural tendency can be to see it with blurred vision, instead of 20/20 vision.
When things change or do not turn out the way we want, we often jump to incorrect conclusions or fear.
I received an email the other day from an organization I am a part of; it stated changes that will begin in 2020. My first response was, “Oh no, this is not good and going to be more work for me.”
I stewed a few minutes, as I did not like the change, and then asked God how He saw the situation. I felt God show me how this change could benefit me and sharpen me in areas.
My heart became peaceful, and my perspective was adjusted.
The statement “This is what the Lord says” is made 427 times in the Bible, so I think we need to constantly ask God for His vision of things.
Asking God for His perspective gives us peace, guides us and helps us grow in our lives.
I am taking God’s presence and abiding with Him with me into 2020. I have felt God encouraging me to abide more in Him. In the Biblical sense, the word abide means to stay connected or indicates an intimate, close relationship. It also means staying in God’s presence.
John 15 talks about abiding in Christ and all its benefits. Stepping into His presence throughout the day, taking time to tell God I love Him, seeking Him and even keeping a worship song in my heart helps me to stay connected.
John 15:9 says: “As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love.” (NIV)
Reminding ourselves that no matter what happens, we are dearly loved by God, helps keep us connected to God and our hearts safe.
After losing my late husband, my world was shaken. I didn’t feel like I knew much, but I knew in my heart that God loved me, and that made me feel secure. I plan to remain in His love each day of 2020.
Life is not always secure and, in those times, hanging on to the peace that was given to us by Jesus is critical.
Colossians 3:15 states: “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” (NIV)
Peace is a choice. We can choose to let it govern our hearts in times of crisis and change or not.
God is not a dictator; He is a great provider and has given us the gift of peace.
Other things that rob us of the peace given to us are bitterness, unforgiveness, negativity, fear and disappointment. I’m leaving those things behind and making a choice not to carry them into 2020.
What things do you need to leave behind?
Jeremiah 33:3 states: “Call to me and I will answer you and show you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” (NIV)
God loves relationship with us, and I feel each circumstance we face is about our relationship with God and others.
God has the answers and loves to walk with us in everyday life. I feel there are so many opportunities ahead for us in 2020, when we partner with Him each day.
Will you join me?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.