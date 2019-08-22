Back in the spring of 2018, I walked into The Kroc Center to work out and noticed a kickboxing class. The ladies were getting a good workout, and it looked fun.
“I do not think I will ever be able to do that class,” I told myself.
It looked too strenuous, and I doubted my ability, especially with my knee injury.
A few months later, I finally decided that I would show up for the kickboxing class and just give it a try. After all, I could just walk out if it was too much.
I walked into the class and was greeted by our bubbly teacher, Sarah. Much to my surprise, I was able to do the whole class with some simple modifications. I was hooked.
Believe it or not, I have noticed some similarities between kickboxing and our relationship walking with God.
First, simply show up, take one step at a time and do not underestimate yourself. For several months, I underestimated my ability and did not even go to the class, but when I did, I learned so much.
God absolutely adores you and me just the way we are; however, He wants us to grow, mature and stretch in our walk with Him. He also wants to teach us and knows what we are capable of. Sometimes, I think we underestimate our value and distance ourselves from God, because we do not see Him as a loving father.
Jeremiah 31:3 tells us, “The Lord has appeared of old to me, saying: ‘Yes, I have loved you with an everlasting love; Therefore, with lovingkindness I have drawn you.’” (NIV)
He daily gives us opportunity to know Him more. Setting aside a little time to read the Bible, pray about things that concern us and others, are just a few ways to improve our relationship with Him. Showing up daily to spend time with Him is half the battle, just like me simply showing up for the kickboxing class.
He loves us just the way we are, but also wants us to grow and mature in our relationship and walk with Him.
Another thing I discovered in my class is I could not compare myself with others, I just had to keep moving and practicing the steps and moves. At first, they were awkward and a little difficult to master, but as time went on, I found my rhythm.
There are some younger people in the class that are much more in shape than I am. I cannot compare myself to them or even try to keep up with them, I just keep working on my own personal goals. The important thing is I am showing up and gaining better stamina, mobility and muscle tone.
In our walk with God, He loves it when we practice His word. Yes, we all stumble, go back to ungodly ways of handling things, etc., however, the more we practice, the easier it is to develop our new life in Christ and understanding His love for us. God is not comparing our talents to someone else.
2 Corinthians 10:12 tells us we are not wise when we compare our abilities to others. It says, “We do not dare to classify or compare ourselves with some who commend themselves. When they measure themselves by themselves and compare themselves with themselves, they are not wise.” (NIV)
One of the keys to success in kickboxing class is following and listening to our teacher. Keeping my eye on her during the workout, helps me grasp new moves, workout harder, and learn. Sometimes I mess up the steps but when that happens, I quickly look at Sarah and try to find my rhythm and get back in step.
Psalms 32:8 states, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.” (NIV)
It is the same way in our walk with God. If we try to keep our focus on Him throughout the day, listen to His guidance, instruction and practice the Bible each day, we can grow in our faith.
Yes, I stumble and fail at times, but when I do, I ask His forgiveness and get back to practicing.
Another similarity I found is that I am responsible for my own physical health, and no one can do my work out for me. In our spiritual walk, no one can do it for you. Each of us has an opportunity for a wonderful relationship with a living God that dearly loves us and wants to help us in our everyday life.
It begins with inviting Jesus into our heart and asking His forgive us. The next step is we need to show up and seek Him by reading the Bible, fellowshipping with other believers, finding a church and practicing what the Bible says.
God is happy to teach us and will lead us. We just have to follow Him, just like I have to follow my kickboxing teacher.
In my kickboxing class, our teacher is always encouraging us, cheering us on in our development and proud of us. Her encouragement is a big motivation for all of us in the class.
This reminds me of how God encourages me in my life in many ways.
Psalm 10:17 states, “You, Lord, hear the desire of the afflicted; you encourage them, and you listen to their cry.” (NIV)
“Hands up and guard your face,” is a frequent instruction from Sarah in the kickboxing class.
A person’s face is how we identity someone. Without a face, it is hard to know who someone is.
This reminds me of how I should daily guard my thoughts about who I am in Christ, my identity in Him. The Bible says we become His children when we accept Him, therefore, I am a daughter of the King of Kings, a woman of great value and see myself the same way God sees me. I must guard my God given identity in Him, not my accomplishments or other things.
I have been doing my kickboxing class for over a year now, and it is one of the highlights of my week. I’ve learned new things, get a good cardiovascular workout and I have improved my mobility, balance and muscle tone.
I challenge you to step up and try something new that you’ve never done in your life and take a step closer to God today. Show up and spend time with Him, read a few verses in the Bible and listen for His voice.
BIBLE STUDY
I will be starting a community Bible study on Sept. 17 at The Kroc Center in Kerrville. It could be a great place for you to meet others seeking God, learn practical application of the God’s word and be encouraged.
Just show up, like I did for the kickboxing class.
As you seek God, no doubt, He will encourage you, instruct you and you will grow.
The class will be from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., titled “The Gathering: Bringing God into Everyday Life.”
For more information or to register, contact me at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native of the Hill Country. She is passionate about helping others to discover their value and worth. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com or visit her blog at www.themaxwellminutes.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.