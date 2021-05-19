FTC gears up for summer musical ‘Mamma Mia!’

Rehearsing a scene from the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s musical production “Mamma Mia!” are Landon Priess as Sky, left, and Savannah Sprinkle as Sophie Sheridan. The show will open June 11 and will have nine performances. For tickets and information, call 888-669-7114 or go online to fredericksburgtheater.org.
FREDERICKSBURG — On Monday, May 24, tickets go on sale to donors for the Broadway smash hit “Mamma Mia!” — Fredericksburg Theaters’ summer musical. The production will open Friday, June 11, and have nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater.
Cast in the production are Savannah Sprinkle as Sophie Sheridan, Lucinda Harvey as Ali, Sealy Sikes as Lisa, Sarah Spillman as Donna Sheridan, Liza Smith as Tanya, Catharine Peterson as Rosie, Landon Priess as Sky, Elliott Dooley as Pepper, Chase Pack as Eddie, Boyce Templin as Harry Bright, Daniel Melton as Bill Austin, Seth Smith as Sam Carmichael and Chasity Trajcheski as Reverend Alexandrios.
