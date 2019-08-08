The Hill Country Arts Foundation is offering a bluegrass jam session this Friday to musicians and to those who want to listen.
Acoustic musicians are welcome to attend with their guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, basses, and dulcimers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Elizabeth Huth Coates Indoor Theatre. The session will be led by Rex Mann on his mandolin.
Attendees are asked to refrain from bringing food or drinks.
“We have a variety of sodas, snacks, and beer for sale,” states a press release from the nonprofit foundation. “Donations are encouraged.”
ACTORS SOUGHT FOR ‘THESE SHINING LIVES’
Members of the public are invited to audition for “These Shining Lives” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Elizabeth Huth Coates Indoor Theatre. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. No prepared song or monologue are required to audition. This show was written by Melanie Marnich and will be directed by Emily Huber. If you would like to check out a script for 48 hours prior to auditions, call 830-367-5121.
The play is a drama centering around Catherine Donahue and her three coworkers and friends as they experience the social conditions of post-war 1920s. In the play, the women find working outside the home liberating and exciting as they earn comfortable livings for themselves painting watch faces with radium. One the women falls ill to mysterious ailments. They discover the source of their sickness is radioactive paint used for the watches, and decide to seek justice in the form of a class-action lawsuit against their employer, Radium Dial Company.
Performances are Oct. 11-27, Friday and Saturday nights, with matinees on Oct. 20 and 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.