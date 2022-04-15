Ingram gardeners treated to tour of Wildseed Farms

Members of the Ingram Garden Club enjoy a talk with John R. Thomas, owner of Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg. From left are Julie Mogenis, Thomas, Vivian Strebeck, Barbara Brown and Christa Mogenis.

 Jim Whetsell

Spring is here, and we have or are beginning to plant our warm season vegetables. The wildflowers in and around Texas are blooming, and it’s time to start keeping weeds under control. 

The Ingram Garden Club visited Wildseed Farms on April 11. Owner John R. Thomas spoke to the group about wildflowers and how to grow them. He said that bluebonnet seeds should be planted in October to early November. 

