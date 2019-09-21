Trees are an important part of the Hill Country landscape. With our environmental factors including heat, drought and soil conditions, trees in the Hill Country are fighting continuous challenges.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Hill Country Master Gardeners will host a Tree Care in the Texas Hill Country program Oct. 12 in Kerrville. The program will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27.
Presenters include David Appel, Ph.D., professor of plant pathology and microbiology at Texas A&M University, College Station, and Sheila McBride, AgriLife Extension program specialist, College Station.
“This program will be a comprehensive look at the types of trees compatible with the Texas Hill Country and some of the stress factors and diseases — including oak wilt — that can affect them, as well as how to address those challenges to improve the overall health of your trees,” said Roy Walston, AgriLife Extension agent for Kerr County.
Program topics include tree benefits; identification, selection and planting; tree biology and nutrition; care and pruning; tree stress factors and treatment; and oak wilt identification and treatment. There also will be an off-site oak wilt tree injection demonstration.
The registration fee is $35 and includes snacks and a box lunch.
For registration information, call the Kerr County AgriLife Extension office at 830-257-6568 or go to www.hillcountrymaster
gardeners.org. Registration deadline is Oct. 4.
