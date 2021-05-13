Ghost Town Blues Band set for reopening of Lazy Days Canteen

The Lazy Days Canteen at Roddy Tree Ranch will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday, May 22, with Ghost Town Blues Band serving up blues with a “healthy mix of funk and rock to form their own unique style,” according to LAMusicCritic.com.
“Their numbers are progressive, upbeat and fun, creating an atmosphere conducive to just cutting loose and having a good time,” the reviewer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.