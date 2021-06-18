Local students make HPU Who’s Who list

BROWNWOOD — At the end of the spring semester, Howard Payne University awarded HPU Who’s Who award to 27 students — including two from Kerrville.
The award is presented annually to juniors, seniors and graduate students who have been noted for their academic ability, participation and leadership in academic and extracurricular activities, citizenship, service to HPU and potential for future achievement.
