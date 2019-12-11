Could your smile be your legacy? Our legacy is what lives on after we are gone. It’s how we will be remembered. The question is not if you will leave a legacy, because everyone will. The question is what kind of legacy are you going to leave?
Recently, the insightful recollections of reader Mary Staudt brought to mind the power of a smile, a listening ear, a compliment or small act of caring to someone in need. All of these seemingly small gestures possess the potential to be our lasting legacy to another person. Mary emailed to share the heartfelt legacy she received from a disabled street vendor who was featured in a recent devotional about the power of gratitude.
The vendor, Frankie Brierton, got around on his hands and knees after his legs were weakened by childhood spinal meningitis. His work attire consisted of clunky gloves, kneepads made from old tire tread and a custom leather vest with a pencil rack and coin box sewn onto the back. Frankie’s fortitude and gratitude for his daily job eventually became the inspiration for Willie Nelson’s Christmas song “Pretty Paper.”
Mary grew up in Fort Worth and, after her father’s death, her first job was downtown at Leonards Department Store. It was during her six years working at Leonards that she vividly recalls this disabled vendor of novelties at work on what a historical account calls “the Corner of Fortitude and Faith.”
“What I most remember about Mr. Brierton was the impact his smiling face had on a young teenage girl struggling to find ‘her own footing’ through her emotionally tough and often financially lean years,” Staudt said. “I know now, especially after reading your article, that Frankie Brierton was one of God’s angels, whom He placed right in the middle of ‘my’ sidewalk to work. I never spoke a word to him, just a mutual smile, but his presence taught me gratitude, courage, tenacity and kindness. It becomes more apparent daily how God places people and circumstances in our lives for us to learn His ways and how to respect one another.”
Louis Armstrong, an iconic American musician and prolific smiler, recorded one of the first versions of the song “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles with You).” These lyrics communicate a message supported by scientific investigation that smiling is a powerful human gesture that results in the production of positive emotions or happy hormones.
Best-selling author and popular TED talk speaker Shawn Achor offers his personal research to audiences with the conclusion that, “Yes, your smile really is contagious.”
He calls the mysterious force of a smile “the foundation of the ripple effect — the idea that your positive attitude and behavior quickly ripples out, increasing the happiness of everyone around you. Try this out for yourself: Spend a day smiling genuinely at every person you pass. Take note of their responses, and watch the happiness factor spread.”
Mother Teresa said it this way: “I will never understand all the good that a simple smile can accomplish.”
The Good News Translation of Proverbs 15:30 emphasizes why: “Smiling faces make you happy, and good news makes you feel better.”
Mother Teresa spoke about the “power of a smile, a seemingly small gesture that can transform the world ... a smile has the power to bring the love of Jesus to everyone you meet.”
God loves you. We each need to be constantly reminded of God’s love for us. Twenty-six times in Psalm 136, the psalmist restates, “His love endures for ever.” Our intimate connection with the Lord is based on His enduring love for each of us.
The simplicity of offering our smile as a gift to others is monumental in bringing the love of God to the world around us. The simple act of smiling possesses more
power in helping others than we can imagine.
Mother Teresa offered this guidance: “Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love … helping others feel loved by God and by us.”
Our ability to smile is a beautiful multi-purposed gift from God. What we do with our smiles is our gift back to God. Each time we cheerfully give away our smile to share it with others, we are paying forward God’s gift to us. Each smile we give away has the power to bring the love of Jesus to someone.
Will your smile be your legacy?
Prayer: Father help us follow the example and direction of Mother Theresa to “spread love everywhere we go. Let no one come to us without leaving happier.” May we share more smiles with more people every day as gifts from God for the purpose of spreading the precious love of Jesus with others. In Jesus’ precious name, amen.
