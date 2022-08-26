Jerry and Stacy Kramer, founders of Love for the Least missionary outreach organization, will speak at a reception at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Saturday evening. The Kramers have been working with orphans in Tanzania and provide support for survivors of ISIS through Love for the Least.
The St. Peter’s Love for the Least Ad Hoc Partners and the Episcopal Church Women will host a meet and greet reception for Jerry and Stacy Kramer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the church, 320 St. Peter St. in Kerrville.
