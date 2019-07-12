“It’s All Good” was the theme for the first sermon by the Rev. Sheree Harris at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
She has been appointed to the pastorate following the retirement of the Rev. Randall Hilburn.
“All God created is good, because God loves us,” Harris said, as she encouraged all to look for the good in others.
Themes for upcoming sermons will be about leading a spiritually balanced life with “Go and Do” on July 14 and “Listen and Learn” on July 21.
Born and raised in Virginia, Harris said her grandmothers were important spiritual influences in her early life.
“One of my grandmothers talked a lot about Jesus, like He was her best friend and ate at her table like I loved to do, and the other taught me love and respect for our Earth from which so many good things come,” she said. “Thus, began a deep yearning in me to know Christ and a love of all creation.”
Harris was 14 when she felt called to ministry, but it was years later when she realized there would be no peace until she answered God’s call, and she entered Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology. She already had earned a BA at the University of Virginia.
In Greek class, she met Bill Harris, and they married after graduation. He currently is pastor of First United Methodist Church in Sonora. Both have served in numerous Texas churches, including one they pastored together. The couple have two sons: Lincoln, an engineer, and Will, an accountant who is on a break backpacking through Europe and Southeast Asia.
About the 200-member St. Paul’s congregation, Sheree Harris said she had found it to be “very friendly and relaxed, which is important in today’s culture, and that the worship service was a balance of some traditional and contemporary.”
St. Paul’s is at 135 Methodist Encampment Road, off Junction Highway.
Sunday worship is at 10:30 a.m., following fellowship and refreshments in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.