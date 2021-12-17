Students of St. Peter’s Episcopal School, aged 18 months through Kindergarten, gathered for their annual St. Nicholas Toy Chapel.
Every year, the children collect much-needed Christmas gifts for the children in Divinity Family Services care. Divinity helps to support more than 350 area children in Child Protective Services care.
