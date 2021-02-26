FREDERICKSBURG — The Gillespie County Extension Service and Hill Country Master Gardeners will offer a seminar on Plantastic Vegetable Gardening from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Topics will including improving soil fertility, controlling pests in the vegetable garden, adding pollinators to the vegetable garden, tomatoes, gardening 101, an overview of food preservation, square foot gardening, how to recover from a garden disaster and more.
