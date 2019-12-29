As we begin a new year many people will make resolutions. But if we are honest most of the things we resolve to do or be seem invariably to fall by the wayside and are easily forgotten. Many are trivial or insignificant to begin with – or turn out to be wishful thinking.
I do not make New Year’s resolutions for the reasons above.
Let me suggest a deeper and more significant personal question. “What is my personal vision for my life in the days and years ahead? What do I believe God is calling me to do with my life? What are the foundations for my life in Christ that give me purpose and meaning and growth in my life? In a word, what is my vision?
I pray that each of us can recognize in Psalm 33 these words which celebrate the goodness of God and his love and promises and purposes for the coming days and year:
“Rejoice in the Lord, O you righteous. Praise befits the upright.
Praise the Lord with the lyre; make melody to him with the harp of ten strings.
Sing to him a new song;
For the word of the Lord is upright, and all his work is done in faithfulness.
He loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of the steadfast love of the Lord.
By the word of the Lord the heavens were made, and all their host by the breath of his mouth.
Let all the earth revere the Lord; let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him.
For he spoke, and it came to be; he commanded, and it stood firm.
The Lord brings the counsel of the nations to nothing; he frustrates the plans of the peoples.
The counsel of the Lord stands for ever, the thoughts of his heart to all generations.
Happy is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom he has chosen as his heritage.
The Lord looks down from heaven; he sees all humankind.
From where he sits enthroned he watches all the inhabitants of the earth—
He who fashions the hearts of them all, and observes all their deeds.
A king is not saved by his great army; a warrior is not delivered by his great strength.
Truly the eye of the Lord is on those who trust him, on those who hope in his steadfast love.
Our soul waits for the Lord; he is our help and shield.
Our heart is glad in him, because we trust in his holy name.
Let your steadfast love, O Lord, be upon us, even as we hope in you.”
In the words of the hymn writer:
“Be thou my Vision, O Lord of my heart; Naught be all else to me save that Thou art
Thou my best thought, by day or by night Waking or sleeping, Thy presence my light.
Be thou my wisdom and Thou my true Word. I ever with Thee, and Thou with me, Lord,
Thou my great Father and I, Thy true son, Thou in me dwelling, and I with Thee one.”
May God give each of us a true 2020 vision!
