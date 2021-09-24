The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Hill Country congregation has welcomed a new minister, the Rev. Phillip Schulman. The church was without a pastor for more than two years, because the pandemic occurred soon after the retirement of the previous minister, the Rev. Ja Rickard.
When COVID necessitated Zoom-only services, Schulman was invited to be a guest speaker. Once in-person services resumed, Schulman filled the pulpit several more times. He recently moved to Kerrville from San Antonio to assume the church’s half-time pastor position.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
