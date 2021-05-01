SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State University Cheer Team brought home a host of trophies, including one national title, from the College Classic National Invitational cheer competition, which took place April 10-11 in Orlando, Florida.
ASU’s 25-member co-ed Cheer Team entered two Show Cheer routines and competed in Stunt Group and Mascot contests.
