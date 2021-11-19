HCA offers new local resource to build water-secure future

AUSTIN — The passage of the federal infrastructure package will deliver more than $2.9 billion for water infrastructure improvements in Texas. When combined with the recent release of a Hill Country-specific guide to integrated water planning, Central Texas faces a pivotal moment in ensuring the fast-growing Hill Country builds a more sustainable water future, according to a spokesperson for the Hill Country Alliance.
“The Texas Hill Country is home to three of the top five fastest growing counties in the U.S.,” said Katherine Romans, executive director of the Hill Country Alliance and co-author of the new guidebook. “A business-as-usual approach to development — with its associated high demands on limited water resources--spells disaster for the future of our region. Now is the time to invest in system upgrades, build water-smart and engage in community-based, conservation-focused water management. The future of our economies, our quality of life, and our Hill Country depends on it.”
