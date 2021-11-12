AUSTIN (TPWD) — In early 2020, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department received test results confirming that Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease was found in several species of wild rabbits in Texas. Since April of this year, TPWD, the United States Department of Agriculture and Texas Animal Health Commission have not confirmed any new cases in wild rabbit populations in the state. However, TPWD is seeking input from the public, especially hunters, asking that they report any dead rabbits found this fall and winter, similar to practices encouraged last year.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease is a highly contagious viral disease that can affect both domestic and wild rabbit species. RHDV has been known to exist in all biological tissues and fluids within rabbits. This disease is nearly always fatal and primarily affects adult rabbits.
