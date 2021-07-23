Ever wanted to develop your leadership skills or overcome your fear of speaking to an audience? Learn how the Kerrville Area Toastmasters can help at an open house event at noon Tuesday, July 27, at the First Christian Church, 1900 Goat Creek Road.

Roman Garcia, who serves on the Kerrville City Council, will be guest speaker.

