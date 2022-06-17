The Hill Country CattleWomen will meet Tuesday, June 21, at the Doss General Store & Café, 14394 N. Ranch Road 783 in Doss. A social hour will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting and presentation of the Doss Valley history. Lunch is $20 and will be served at noon.
“An open invitation is extended to all women in the HCCW 14-county region to attend and hopefully join the organization,” a spokeswoman for the group said in a press release. “The Hill Country CattleWomen strive to serve their counties by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.