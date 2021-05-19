Art2Heart invites children ages 5 and older to sing songs from favorite musicals for the “Kid’s Summer SINGsation.”
Songs will include selections from movies, such as “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Hercules” and others. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to record their songs on a CD.
