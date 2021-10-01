Internationally known author, recording artist and singer/songwriter Paul Wilbur will lead an evening of worshiping the king of kings, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden, 520 Benson Drive in Kerrville. Visitors are invited to The Empty Cross to witness Wilbur’s anointing.
He has been leading worship and ministering for over four decades in over 75 nations. Wilbur Ministries believes that the Lord inhabits the praises of his people, and in that presence is fullness and joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.