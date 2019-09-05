Motorcyclists from across the region will be in Kerrville for the 2019 Light Up the Hills Regional Retreat, set for Sept. 13-14, featuring speakers and rides throughout the area.
The rally will kick off with riders meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden. At 9:30 a.m. it’s “kick stands up,” for a Twisted Sisters Ride, which is for moderated to advanced riders.
At 6 p.m., attendees will meet back at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden for a meet and greet and blessing of the bikes.
At 7 p.m., a praise and worship service will get underway, featuring the Broken Chains Freedom Band and guest speaker Elijah Tindall. Tindall is an award-winning Christian comic and fellow biker, whose comedy is appropriate for all ages. He has been featured on multiple television networks and travels internationally.
Bikers will gather from 7 to 8:30 Saturday morning, Sept. 14, at First Baptist Church of Kerrville’s outdoor pavilion, 512 Washington St., for breakfast tacos, then head back to The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden for a 9 a.m. meet-up.
At 9:30 a.m., it’s “kick stands up” for a Hill Country Loop ride, which is appropriate for all levels of riders.
At 6 p.m., attendees will gather back at The Coming King Sculpture and Prayer Garden for a meet and greet and blessing of the bikes, followed at 7 p.m. by a praise and worship service featuring Broken Chains Freedom Band. Guest speaker for the evening will be Kenneth “Doc” Dennis, pastor of Full Armor Biker Fellowship in Decatur.
Dennis has served in ministry since 1993 and said he is committed to developing spiritual leaders who carry out The Great Commission of Jesus Christ. He founded ministries within Full Armor Fellowship to reach diverse groups of people through prison ministry, enabling him to minister to the incarcerated, homeless and outlaw bikers, as well as those who struggle with addiction.
To register for the rally/retreat or for more information, visit lightupthe
