Tax-collectors were despised during the time of Jesus. These parasitic extorters were considered traitors to God and country, Jewish men who were hired by Rome to extract all manner of taxes from their own people.
They bought a franchise of sorts and could collect more tax than Rome required for your wagon of fish or load of grain, then pocket the rest. Some became fabulously rich.
Because of their frequent interaction with Gentiles, including their pagan coins, they were considered as unclean as lepers.
As such, their only friends were other tax-collectors and sinners — the disreputable low-life rejects of society. They ran with the “pimps and prostitutes, the thieves and gamblers,” as one commentator put it. The non-observant Jews in their inner circle ate pork chops, wore Roman clothes and worked on Saturday.
Imagine how dreary and dull that job must have been, how miserable these men must have been. Sitting day after day in a booth along a busy road, taxing the hardworking fishermen and farmers, writing receipts, paying Rome.
Worse than an IRS auditor, no one enjoyed time with them, no one wanted them there, no one thought they offered anything positive to their existence. They were the name and face of the necessary evil of Roman invasion and occupation, the arm of Caesar to oppress God’s people, the evidence that they had sinned against God and returned to bondage and tyranny.
Then, out of nowhere, the unimaginable happened.
“As Jesus went on from there, He saw a man called Matthew, sitting in the tax collector’s booth; and He said to him, ‘Follow Me!’ and he got up and followed Him.” (Matthew 9:9).
Perhaps he had heard some previous teaching or seen a few miracles. We aren’t told in this sparse and humble account. What we are told, though, speaks volumes about the authority of Jesus and the change in Matthew.
He went from sitting to following, from old job to new Apostle, from writing receipts to writing Scripture, from living for money to living for the Messiah.
This is radical change of the first order, both stunning and scandalous. That Jesus would include a tax collector in the Twelve defies all logic and expectation.
How awkward was it when four local fishermen he had likely overtaxed show up? That Matthew got up, left everything (Luke adds) and followed Jesus henceforth and forever is just as stunning. What sort of man is this Jesus, who commands waves, wind, demons and men?
Matthew left more than all the others. Once he abandoned his tax booth, it would have been snatched up. He’s burning the ships with instant and full compliance. This is radical change of allegiance from Matthew as Lord to Jesus as Lord, from Caesar as boss to Christ as King.
There are no questions, delays or great promises like two would-be disciples before him (see 9:18-22). His submission and surrender speak for him as a model disciple emerges from the most unlikely of places, the tax collector’s booth.
